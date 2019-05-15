BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dunkin’ has donuts, coffee, and now, even nail polish.
Dunkin’ is introducing eight colors in collaboration with Lauren B. Beauty, a vegan-friendly nail polish company.
Courtesy: Dunkin’
The polishes are inspired by Dunkin’s new Signature Lattes and seasonal Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream flavored coffees.
The colors include Cocoa Mocha, Caramel Craze and Blueberry Crisp, as well as Butter Pecan, Pistachio Almond Fudge and Banana Split.
Fans of the breakfast brand can sport Dunkin’s pink and orange colors with Slam Dunkin’ and Pretty in Dunkin.
Whoever visits a participating salon and select a Dunkin’ color will get a $3 Dunkin’ gift card.
They will be available at these nail salons in Baltimore starting Wednesday through June- or while supplies last.
- Pamper Me Suite | 3061 Frederick Ave, Suite A, Baltimore, MD 21223
- PY Nail Bar | 1111 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201
- Luxury Nail and Spa|330 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201
- Bliss Nails & Spa | 1122 Town Center Boulevard EF, Odenton, MD 21113