BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Episcopal Bishop Heather Cook, who was sentenced to seven years in 2015 for killing a cyclist in Roland Park while texting and driving drunk, was released Tuesday and reported for her probation meeting Wednesday.

Cook reported as required and will be required to report monthly to the Corrections Kent County Office.

She will also be required to undergo drug and alcohol evaluation as part of her supervision, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

She is already not allowed to drive because her license was revoked, Corrections said.

WJZ also learned that Cook was married while she was incarcerated in 2017 to Mark Hansen, according to MDPSC.

