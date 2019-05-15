



If you have a heavy foot, you’re probably among the 1.5 million Maryland drivers who have received a ticket after being caught on a speed camera.

New data shows that Maryland drivers are paying millions of dollars in fines after being captured on a speed camera.

Maryland Made $64M From Speeding Drivers Caught On Camera This Year

“They are exploiting us in getting money to do what they want to do,” Horace Walker, a Maryland driver, said.

New data from AAA revealed that speed cameras generated $64 million in fines in the fiscal year of 2018.

At the top of the speed camera fine list is what AAA described as the “Million Dollar Club.”

Jurisdictions like Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Montgomery County collected millions in fines from speed cameras.

Regina Cooper-Averella, of AAA, said that there are positive outcomes of speed camera fines in the State of Maryland.

“We are seeing motorists, in many cases, are changing their behaviors,” Cooper-Averella said. “Drivers are slowing down in most cases and are paying those fines as they receive them.”

But Maryland drivers want to know where the money from speed camera fines is going.

Baltimore City said revenue from their speed cameras helps with public safety.

Baltimore County had a more detailed list. According to the report, funds were used to buy body cameras, K9-units a robot and to pay some salaries.

Maryland drivers are also uncertain that the speed cameras function properly.

Baltimore City was forced to temporarily shut down its program for a few years because the cameras were generating tickets even when drivers were below the speed limit.

Drivers across Maryland believe the speed cameras only work to a certain extent.

“It has a positive only where the cameras are set up,” Walker said. “But right after that you leave that area, it’s business as usual. Back to speeding.”

The fines for speed cameras is $40 per ticket. The device is activated if you’re going more than 12 mph over the speed limit.