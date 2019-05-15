BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration will increase transit fares starting June 23.
The legislatively mandated increase will happen before the deadline for implementing the new fares required by the Maryland General Assembly.
Outlined in the 2013 law, when the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increases over the prior two years, MDOT MTA is required to increase transit fares by a minimum of 10 cents or higher for Local Bus, Light RailLink, Metro SubwayLink and MobilityLink service.
Effective June 23, the single-trip fare will increase from $1.80 to $1.90 for Local Bus, Light RailLink and Metro SubwayLink single-trip fares will increase from $2.00 to $2.10.
From 2017-2019, there was an increase of 4.2 percent.
Fare increases for Commuter Bus and MARC Train fares occur every five years and will be reviewed in 2020.
MDOT MTA said they encourage riders to buy monthly fare passes which will increase from $72 per month to $74.