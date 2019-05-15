Comments
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police is investigating a homicide in Capitol Heights after a man’s body was found in a car fire Tuesday night.
At around 10:20 p.m., police responded to a car fire on Akin Avenue in Capitol Heights.
The victim was discovered inside the car once the flames were extinguished. The victim was badly burned, police said.
An autopsy on Wednesday revealed the victim was also suffering from a gunshot wound. The death was ruled a homicide.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call our detectives at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 19-0028178.