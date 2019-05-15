BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan released $255 million in additional education funding for fiscal year 2020, he announced Wednesday.
He also said he is allowing Senate Bill 1030- The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future to go into effect without his signature, citing, “concerns about lack of fiscal planning and inadequate accountability measures,”
“Education has been—and continues to be—my top priority,” said Governor Hogan in the letter. “However, I have significant reservations about your short-sighted methods for implementing the Kirwan Commission’s final recommendations—namely that they will lead to massive increases in expenditures without providing the fiscal safeguards and much-needed accountability our students, parents, teachers, and taxpayers deserve.”
He said the bill falls short of the accountability he believes the state needs, adding that other measures proposed previously have had no structural mechanism to “fix perpetually failing schools,”
This story is developing.