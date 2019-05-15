Comments
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) –– St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 27-year-old woman who left an inpatient treatment center in Hagerstown.
Serenity Faith Byrd of Great Mills is wanted on warrants of first- and second-degree escape. She left an inpatient treatment center in Hagerstown without approval.
Anyone with information about Byrd’s location is asked to contact Detective First Class James Bare at 301-475-4200, ext. *8118 or email james.bare@stmarysmd.com.