HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) –– St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 27-year-old woman who left an inpatient treatment center in Hagerstown.

Serenity Faith Byrd of Great Mills is wanted on warrants of first- and second-degree escape. She left an inpatient treatment center in Hagerstown without approval.

Serenity Faith Byrd Courtesy: St. Mary’s Sheriff

Anyone with information about Byrd’s location is asked to contact Detective First Class James Bare at 301-475-4200, ext. *8118 or email james.bare@stmarysmd.com.

