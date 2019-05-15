  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:basketball, China, International, Local TV, Maryland News, NBA, Sports, Stephen Curry, Under Armour

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stephen Curry is headed abroad again.

The Golden State Warriors guard will travel on his fifth Under Armour’s China basketball tour, according to Under Armour.

Curry will kick off the tour activities in Tokyo on June 22-23 and in Shenzhen, China on June 24-25.

He’ll then be joined by Joel Embiid, Dennis Smith Jr., and Mo Bama in Beijing and Shanghai, China.

This tour marks the first time multiple Under Armour athletes will tour together.

“I can’t wait to visit Asia with Under Armour for the fifth straight year. To have three of my UA basketball teammates join me, to continue growing the game of basketball in a way only Under Armour can, is something I’m really excited about.” Curry said in the release.

The athletes will be traveling around Asia doing youth coaching and other programming.

Curry has visited fans in Asia four other times with Under Armour, and stopped in Europe last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s