BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stephen Curry is headed abroad again.
The Golden State Warriors guard will travel on his fifth Under Armour’s China basketball tour, according to Under Armour.
Curry will kick off the tour activities in Tokyo on June 22-23 and in Shenzhen, China on June 24-25.
He’ll then be joined by Joel Embiid, Dennis Smith Jr., and Mo Bama in Beijing and Shanghai, China.
This tour marks the first time multiple Under Armour athletes will tour together.
“I can’t wait to visit Asia with Under Armour for the fifth straight year. To have three of my UA basketball teammates join me, to continue growing the game of basketball in a way only Under Armour can, is something I’m really excited about.” Curry said in the release.
The athletes will be traveling around Asia doing youth coaching and other programming.
Curry has visited fans in Asia four other times with Under Armour, and stopped in Europe last year.