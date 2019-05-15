  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed robbery, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Lanham, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County, Talkers

LANHAM, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are searching for a suspect who has now robbed the same gas station in Lanham twice.

The Gasco station in the 7000 block of Annapolis Road was first robbed April 5 and then again on May 13.


First: April 5th robbery. Second: May 15th robbery.

In both cases, the suspect threatened employees with a gun during the robberies.

If you have information that could help detectives, please call 301-772-4905 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

Police are offering a cash reward. Please refer to case 19-0027935.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s