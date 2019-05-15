Comments
LANHAM, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are searching for a suspect who has now robbed the same gas station in Lanham twice.
The Gasco station in the 7000 block of Annapolis Road was first robbed April 5 and then again on May 13.
First: April 5th robbery. Second: May 15th robbery.
In both cases, the suspect threatened employees with a gun during the robberies.
If you have information that could help detectives, please call 301-772-4905 or 1-866-411-TIPS.
Police are offering a cash reward. Please refer to case 19-0027935.