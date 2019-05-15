Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a 64-year-old vulnerable adult who was last seen earlier Wednesday.
Michael Johnson walked away from the 3000 block of Light Street and has not been seen since, police said.
Courtesy: Baltimore Police
He was last seen wearing a brownish-black coat, brown t-shirt, blue pants and black dress shoes.
Family and friends are concerned about his well-being, police said.
Johnson is five-feet, five-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Johnson is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.