BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heading on a road trip this summer?
You may want to know where to stop when you need a bathroom break.
GasBuddy ranked gas station bathrooms state-by-state and in Maryland, Wawa bathrooms were ranked at the top. Wawa also tops the list for Virginia, Pennslyvania, Delaware, New Jersey and Florida. In West Virginia, Sheetz topped the list.
GasBuddy compiled its results from reviews of more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide since 2016.
According to the study, cleanliness of gas station restrooms has gone up by 6% since 2017.
“The reputation of gas station restrooms has cleaned up significantly in the past three years, with brands making concentrated efforts to make their facilities sparkle,” says Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy.
You can view where each state ranks here.