BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were shot between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in Baltimore. One of the victims, a teenager, did not survive.

Police said they responded to the 1300 block of West North Avenue around 10:26 p.m. Wednesday. They found a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman at the scene. The man had been shot in the ankle and the woman in the upper thigh.

According to officials, the severity of the woman’s injury required a tourniquet.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the woman was upgraded from critical to stable condition.

A few hours later around 12:41 a.m. Thursday, police received a report for a shooting at the 1000 block of East Biddle Street.

There were three male teenagers who had been shot at the scene, according to police. They said they found a 17-year-old male and two 18-year-olds. The 17-year-old had been shot in the chest, one 18-year-old was shot in the leg, and the other 18-year-old was shot in the arm.

The victims were all taken to the hospital, where the 17-year-old died.

Police urged anyone with information about these shootings to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.