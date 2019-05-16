  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Iowa, Kansas, Lawsuit, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Opioids, Purdue Pharma, West Virginia, Wisconsin

CHARLESTON, West Virginia (AP) — Five state attorneys general have announced new lawsuits against the maker of OxyContin as they seek to hold the drug industry responsible for an opioid crisis.

Filings were announced Thursday by officials in Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

With the suits, 45 states are now taking legal action against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, asserting that the company downplayed the addiction risks of its powerful prescription drug.

Several states are also other drugmakers or distributors.

Pennsylvania’s attorney general also announced a suit this week against Purdue, saying the company was not working in good faith on a settlement agreement. Purdue disputes that.

The company had a legal win this month when a North Dakota judge dismissed that state’s claim against the company.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s