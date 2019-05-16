  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 68-year-old man died of injuries from a kitchen fire in a Lansdowne apartment building, police said.

William Melvin Riggins, of the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle, died on May 11, a day after a small accidental grease fire.

The victim was taken to St. Agnes Hospital with minor smoke inhalation on May 10, and then later transferred to a local hospice facility for treatment of complications from the smoke inhalation and a preexisting illness.

He died at the facility.

Riggins is the fifth fire fatality in Baltimore County so far this year.

