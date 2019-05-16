Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Agents with the Baltimore Inspector General’s Office were conducting investigations at Department of Public Works trash yards Thursday morning.
Chopper 13 was over the scene of one of the investigations, where you could see agents in marked jackets taking items from within the building.
At least two trash drop-off locations at Bowleys Lane and Reedbird are being investigated, DPW confirmed, saying they are cooperating with the investigation.
The trash yards continues to remain open to the public.