Chelsea Manning


CBS NEWS — Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is being held in contempt of court and going to jail for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered her jailed at the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia on Thursday, where she was sent in March for refusing the initial subpoena to testify.

