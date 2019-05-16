SILVER SPRING, MD. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged 27-year-old Abdul Muhammad with charges related to taking upskirt photographs and videos at a mall in downtown Silver Spring.
Courtesy: Montgomery County Police
On May 10 at around 12:47 p.m., officers were told by security personnel at the Ellsworth Place Mall that a man was using a device to take photographs and videos up women’s skirts as they rode the escalator inside the mall.
Mall security personnel were notified on May 11 that a suspect was doing the same thing again. Surveillance video found that the suspect in both incidents was the same.
On May 15, police officers working with mall security monitored the escalators inside the mall for the suspect.
At around 3:30 p.m., mall security saw the suspect and stopped him. He refused to identify himself to police, and he was arrested and taken to the 3rd District Station where he was then identified as Muhammad.
Surveillance video from previous incidents identified four women that Muhammad had approached and photographed and videotaped.
He was charged with four counts of using a camera (for prurient intent) to conduct visual surveillance of the private area of the victims without their consent. He was also charged with refusing to identify himself to the officers.
He was released after posting a $3,000 bond.
