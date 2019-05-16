Comments
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — The MARC Penn Line service was suspended Thursday morning after train 413 struck a woman walking on the tracks in Odenton, according to officials. The accident happened around 7:28 a.m.
Officials believe the woman is in her 20s. She was transferred by a Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Trains 517 and 415 are being reversed back to BWI, while trains 419 and all subsequent trains will be held in Baltimore.
Service resumed around 9:45 a.m. however there are residual delays due to train traffic congestion.