ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — The MARC Penn Line service was suspended Thursday morning after train 413 struck a woman walking on the tracks in Odenton, according to officials. The accident happened around 7:28 a.m.

Officials believe the woman is in her 20s. She was transferred by a Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Trains 517 and 415 are being reversed back to BWI, while trains 419 and all subsequent trains will be held in Baltimore.

Service resumed around 9:45 a.m. however there are residual delays due to train traffic congestion.

