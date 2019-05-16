  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Robert Caret, Talkers, University of Maryland System

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The chancellor of Maryland’s university system won’t seek a contract extension after state lawmakers cut funding from the system’s budget to express displeasure with him.

Chancellor Robert Caret announced Wednesday he will step down from his position next June. He says now is the time to explore other professional options.

In March, lawmakers who negotiated final details on Maryland’s budget cut $642,600 — an amount equal to Caret’s annual salary — from the University of Maryland system’s budget.

The action highlighted lawmakers’ unhappiness with a lack of transparency and accountability in the aftermath of a university football player’s death last year.

Lawmakers also criticized Caret for promoting a jewelry company’s charm bracelets in an email to three university presidents, and his treatment of a staffer for raising an ethics concern.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s