LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for four teens who allegedly were involved in a shooting and the theft of a car Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the Garden Inn at 3400 Laurel Fort Meade Road around 7:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired and stolen auto.

A 31-year-old man told police he left his gray 2005 Mitsubishi Galant running in the parking lot of the Garden Inn, when four teens approached the car. One got in and drove westbound on Laurel Fort Meade Road. The three other teens then got into an altercation when someone in a red vehicle (unknown make and model) and shot at that car as the red car fled the area.

One round also struck the rear passenger window of a Toyota Forerunner, which was traveling westbound on Laurel Fort Meade Road at the time.

Officers did not locate the stolen Mitsubishi, the red car or the suspects.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Police are looking for two male and two females, ages 15 to 17 in the incident.

Call police if you have information.

