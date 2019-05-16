Comments
ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured in Rosedale on Thursday.
Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a call for a shooting in the 8800 block of Fontana lane, 21237.
Police found two victims on the scene, a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand, and a second victim, a 23-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to the mid-body.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The woman is currently in critical condition. The man did suffer non-life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has information about this shooting, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020. Police said they are offering a reward for any information.