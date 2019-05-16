  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little morning rain is giving way to a lot of afternoon sun, and warmth. What a pleasure it was feeling that 75° yesterday. The mid 70’s treat continues. And what will soon enter the forecast are the headline words “hot and humid.” That will be Sunday, and that will be the first time this season “hot and humid” becomes a player. On Sunday the forecast high is 86°, AND HUMID.  And so it begins. The march toward the last third of Spring, and Summer’s start.

No complaints here, or there where you are I am pretty sure. (By August hot and humid Fall will look pretty good though.)

We do have some thunderstorms in the forecast tomorrow, not unexpected, and the outlook of a good weekend is still intact. BUT, yet another front draped over the area, this time further away, could let some showers from the Ohio Valley slide in later Sunday itself. Something we will watch but I am not changing my late weekend plans nor should you at this time.

Happy “Friday eve” everyone!

MB!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s