(CNN) — A Wisconsin firefighter was fatally shot while responding to a medical emergency in Appleton on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

A police officer and two other people were also hospitalized following the shooting, the Appleton Fire Department said.

Appleton officers responded to a medical call at Valley Transit Center about 5:30 p.m., the police department said. “While treating the person, the incident escalated into shots being fired. At this time, the scene is contained with no ongoing threat to the community,” it said.

The firefighter, who was not identified, was a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department.

“Funeral arrangements for the firefighter are still pending. The investigation into the incident is ongoing,” the fire department said.

Appleton is about 120 miles from Madison.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

