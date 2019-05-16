Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking to identify a homicide victim who was found dead in a shopping cart near a dumpster at an apartment complex off of Reisterstown Road, near Pimlico.
A woman’s body was found near the Clarks Lane Garden Apartments dumpster on May 12 at around 3:48 p.m.
Police said she was wrapped up and placed inside a shopping cart.
Homicide detectives are seeking assistance in identifying anyone who may have seen the cart being pushed or has information on the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crimestoppers at 1-866-Lockup