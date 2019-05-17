BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thirteen hopefuls have a chance to win the 144th Running of The Preakness Stakes on Saturday, but no horse can bring home a Triple Crown this year.
Not only that, but the top-four finishers from The Kentucky Derby will not run in The Preakness. It is the first time in 70 years that’s been the case.
Despite the lack of Kentucky Derby cache, those who are at Pimlico embrace what they believe is still a big race.
The lack of top horses doesn’t lessen the payoff this year, either. There’s still a sizeable prize on the line for gamblers.
Kelly Rubley trains Maryland-bred “Alwaysmining” and has her eyes set on being the first female trainer ever to win the Preakness.
Dwayne Lukas, the trainer of long-shot “Market King” has won The Preakness six times and believes he can win again with no super horse on the track this year.
“I think it’s a little bit wide open,” he said.
The race is slated to start on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.