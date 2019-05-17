ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was charged with allegedly uploading child pornography after an Anne Arundel County Police investigation.
The investigation, which started on Dec. 4, 2018, began after police received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone in Odenton was uploading child pornography to a website.
Police investigated over the next several months and on March 15, searched a home in the 300 block of Baldwin Road.
Christopher John Edwards, of the same address, was identified as the suspect.
Several electronic items were seized and later examined by the Anne Arundel County Digital Forensic Unit and corroborated the report.
Edwards was charged on May 16 for possession of child pornography. On Friday, he was found at his home and taken into custody without incident.
The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on these above incidents or suspects to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.