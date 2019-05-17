  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In 2018, 52 children lost their lives from heatstroke in cars.

The children suffered heatstroke because they were left or became trapped in cars. This was the most in over 20 years.

This year a sixth such death was reported on May 6 in New Jersey, where the temperature that day was 69 degrees.

More than half of vehicular heatstroke cases from 1998 to 2018 were because an adult forgot about a child, according to NoHeatstroke.org.

Among the trends the group discovered in these incidents:

  • About 44 percent of the time, the caregiver meant to drop the child off at daycare or preschool.
  • The end of the work week — Thursdays and Fridays — saw the highest number of deaths.

The National Highway Safety Administration is encouraging caregivers and parents to put safeguards in place so your child is never left in the backseat.

