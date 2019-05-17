  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Talkers

WEST NEWTON, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a box cutter because no one got her a card, cake or gift on her 55th birthday.

Georgia Zowacki is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and other counts. It wasn’t known Friday if she’s retained an attorney.

Authorities say Zowacki had been drinking vodka throughout the day on Wednesday. Her boyfriend took her out to dinner that night, but he said she attacked him when they returned to their West Newton home, putting the box cutter near his throat and threatening to kill him.

She then allegedly slashed his arm with the weapon, causing minor injuries.

The man said Zowacki then ransacked his bedroom before leaving their home on foot. Police found her on a nearby neighbor’s porch.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s