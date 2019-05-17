Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Energy buzzed at Pimlico Race Course for Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday.
The first race of the day was at 11:30 a.m. and many fans were on hand to attend.
“It’s just a lot of fun, we get together, we eat, we drink we bet on some horses,” one fan said.
Some people have been coming to Black-Eyed Susan Day for over two decades.
“It’s a great day for Maryland, it’s a great day for women,” another fan said. “There are sunshine, drinks and beautiful horses, so what’s not to love”?
It wasn’t just the drinks that were flowing, so was the cash. Hundreds of people bet on horses like Point of Honor and Cookie Dough.
Whether fans are interested in betting or not, all of them came out for a great time.