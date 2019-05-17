  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old Baltimore man’s body was found in a New Jersey river on Wednesday after he went missing on May 4.

According to the Hudson County prosecutor’s office, Jaime Kwebetchou’s body was found around 2:48 p.m. near the Lackawanna Ferry Station in Hoboken. He was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.

Kwebetchou was reported missing by his family on May 9. The veteran was out with friends at bars in Hoboken. He was last seen at Mike’s Wild Moose Saloon around 12:15 a.m.

The exact cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

