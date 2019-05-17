  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNo Exit!
    10:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burglary, Crime, Local TV, Talkers

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Westminster Police have arrested a 30-year-old Carroll County man on an outstanding arrest warrant for burglary.

Officers located Joseph Wingo, 30, on Thursday, May 16, in the area of South Church Street.

On May 7, officers received a report of a burglary of an outdoor shed and the theft of a lawnmower stored in the shed at a residence on South Ralph Street.

Investigators located the stolen property at a pawn shop and were able to link the pawn to Wingo.

Officials subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Wingo.

He was transported to the Carroll County Detention Center. He was charged with second and fourth degree burglary and theft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s