WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Westminster Police have arrested a 30-year-old Carroll County man on an outstanding arrest warrant for burglary.
Officers located Joseph Wingo, 30, on Thursday, May 16, in the area of South Church Street.
On May 7, officers received a report of a burglary of an outdoor shed and the theft of a lawnmower stored in the shed at a residence on South Ralph Street.
Investigators located the stolen property at a pawn shop and were able to link the pawn to Wingo.
Officials subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Wingo.
He was transported to the Carroll County Detention Center. He was charged with second and fourth degree burglary and theft.