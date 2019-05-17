



Spending time in Charles North? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Korean barbecue spot to a creperie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Charles North, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mi Comalito

PHOTO: CHRISTINA W./YELP

Topping the list is Mexican and Salvadoran spot Mi Comalito. Located at 2101 N. Charles St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp.

The menu offers all your traditional fare, like quesadillas, fajitas, nachos and more. Plates include grilled steak with a corn tamale, pupusa, fried plantain, cheese, avocado and rice. The restaurant serves beer and wine, as well. It’s closed on Tuesday.

2. Tapas Teatro

PHOTO: CARA K./YELP

Next up is tapas bar and Spanish spot Tapas Teatro, situated at 1711 N. Charles St. With four stars out of 279 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Specials include grilled pork tenderloin medallions and fresh, grilled sardines. The dinner menu includes a paella, featuring clams, mussels, shrimp, fresh fish, chicken, peas and saffron rice. Top it off with a pitcher of sangria or a specialty cocktail, like the Wise Fool, made with mezcal.

3. Jong Kak

PHOTO: SHARON H./YELP

Korean spot Jong Kak, which offers barbecue and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 18 W. 20th St., four stars out of 262 reviews.

The restaurant specializes in “soot-bool” cooking, which translates to, “mesquite fire.” Be sure to check out the upstairs karaoke bar.

4. Station North Arts Cafe Gallery

PHOTO: KEVIN B./YELP

Station North Arts Cafe Gallery, an art gallery and breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 76 Yelp reviews. Head over to 131 W. North Ave. to see for yourself.

The all-day breakfast menu offers broccoli and cheddar quiche, sausage, grits and cornbread and a Belgian waffle platter with a small coffee, bacon or sausage. Try Mr. Bill’s Beefy Chili with cheese and cornbread. On the vegetarian side, there’s The Vegematic, made with a variety of fresh vegetables, alfalfa sprouts and vidalia onion dressing.

5. Sofi’s Crepes

Check out Sofi’s Crepes, which has earned four stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp. You can find the creperie and gluten-free spot at 1723 N. Charles St. The franchise operation has multiple locations.

Savory crepes include The Godfather, made with pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, roasted red peppers and spinach. The Kevin Bacon features turkey, bacon, cheese and tomatoes with Thousand Island dressing. On the sweet side, there’s The Plain Jane, with brown sugar, cinnamon and sugar or lemon and sugar.

