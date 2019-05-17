EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Fire Marshal issued multiple violations to the property owner of an Edgewood townhome where three people died in a fire.
Two others were injured in the early morning fire on May 9.
Jeffrey A. Luck, the property manager of the townhome, was issued fire code violations for seven properties.
“Code enforcement allows us to provide life safety and fire prevention to the residents of Maryland,” said State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci. “I consider the preservation of life to be the most important responsibility of this office. It was clear after our initial investigation of last week’s fatal fire that we needed to immediately inspect every property affiliated with Mr. Luck for the safety of his tenants and the community.”
The homes lacked smoke alarms and padlocks on bedroom doors. They also will be reinspected for compliance. None of Luck’s properties had sprinkler or fire alarm systems which are required for homes with six or more occupants. Nine occupants lived at the Simmons Court home where the fatal fire broke out.
Luck’s properties are as follows:
- 1846 Grempler Way
- 1848 Eloise Lane
- 1854 Eloise Lane
- 1947 Brookside Drive
- 1945 Brookside Drive
- 1459 Charlestown Drive
The fatal fire on Simons Court remains under investigation and was not included in the inspections described above. The Office of the State Fire Marshal will perform additional inspections of these properties to verify occupancy and ensure all life safety code violations have been corrected. At this time, no criminal charges or fines have been issued.