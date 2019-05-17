JEFFERSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick County man was indicted by the Frederick County Grand Jury on one count of first degree murder in the homicide of his girlfriend.

Chris Myers, 39, of Jefferson, is currently being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Myers waived his right to a bond review on May 3.

Relatives of the victim; Heather Williams, 24, of Jefferson, Maryland, reported her missing at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, when she did not arrive at her relatives’ residence as expected.

Williams’ vehicle was not at her residence on the 4500 block of Jefferson Pike when relatives went to check on her.

Her relatives entered the home and found Williams deceased inside the residence with evidence of substantial head injury.

Myers shared a residence with the victim and was arrested by the Baltimore Police Department at

about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, after being stopped for a traffic violation in the city.

He was driving Williams’ vehicle at the time of his arrest. A search warrant of the vehicle revealed several items in the car with what appeared to be blood stains on them.

The items presumptively tested positive for blood. The victim’s cell phone and purse were also found in the vehicle.

Williams’ body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy was

performed and will determine the manner of death.

The State’s Attorney’s Office is urging anyone with information concerning the events or the parties to contact the Maryland State Police, Frederick Barrack.