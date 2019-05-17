BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Heading into this season, Orioles fans weren’t expecting much from their team. Clearly in the beginning stages of a rebuild, even the most optimistic fans likely doubted any actual shot to make the playoffs. But, at least the black and orange faithful would get to see some young players and, (theoretically) some fundamentally sound professional baseball.

Well, in the bottom of the 7th inning against the Indians on Thursday night, the fundamentals went a bit awry. Trailing by two with the bases loaded and one out, Cleveland’s Jason Kipnis hit a grounder directly to second baseman Hanser Alberto, providing an easy opportunity to get out of the inning. That is, unfortunately, not how things played out.

To sum up the result of the play, 0 outs were recorded, two runs scored and the Indians ended up with runners on first and second. Alberto botched his attempt to tag the runner advancing to second, and after tossing the ball to a clearly confused Chris Davis at first, Davis then tried to get the force at home and at least save a run — but wasn’t even close.

We don't have words to describe this highlight. Just take a look. pic.twitter.com/3SvLuU9fPz — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 17, 2019

Cut 4 may not have had any words for describing that play, but the fans in the comment section had plenty to say. We start with former Orioles infielder Jerry Hairston Jr. who expressed his displeasure via a gif of the late musician Prince.

Hairston Jr. wasn’t the only one left shaking his head by this display, or lack thereof, of defense. “I’ve really been too hard on my sons little league team,” wrote Twitter user @borkstead. And Ryan M. Spaeder suggested one word to sum up the play: “Orioles.”

I’ve really been way too hard on my sons little league team, smh. — B🅾️RK (@borkstead) May 17, 2019

Word* “Orioles.” That’s the word. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) May 17, 2019

The Orioles sucks so badly. I’ve seen 12 year olds execute this play better. — chase padgett (@coachpadgett20) May 17, 2019

And finally, the tweet that led to the title of our piece today. Twitter user Benjamin Sano said there’s simply no other way to put than “Orioles gonna Oriole.”

Orioles gonna Oriole, which means having the second worst record in baseball history. — Benjamin Sano (@Lcoyote93) May 17, 2019

With 119 games left in the season, fans will hope there aren’t many more of these moments to come.