  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Carjacking, Crime, Exxon, Local TV, Odenton, Talkers

ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A man was carjacked while he was filling up at a gas station in Odenton early Friday morning.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to the Exxon gas station at 1318 Annapolis Road around 4:30 a.m.

A man told police he was filling up his gas tank with gas when an unknown man approached him with a weapon and demanded his keys.

The man complied and the suspect fled the scene with his car.

The stolen car was a Blue Hyundai Elantra with Maryland tag 5DF8817.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact any Western District Detective at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s