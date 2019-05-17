Comments
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A man was carjacked while he was filling up at a gas station in Odenton early Friday morning.
Anne Arundel County Police responded to the Exxon gas station at 1318 Annapolis Road around 4:30 a.m.
A man told police he was filling up his gas tank with gas when an unknown man approached him with a weapon and demanded his keys.
The man complied and the suspect fled the scene with his car.
The stolen car was a Blue Hyundai Elantra with Maryland tag 5DF8817.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact any Western District Detective at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.