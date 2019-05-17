Comments
SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body in a Severn parking lot early Friday morning.
Anne Arundel County Police were called to the Orchard Food Market at 1140 Reece Road around 2:45 a.m.
They found a man suffering from stab wounds in his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital, but was unable to give a statement.
Detectives believe this to be a targeted incident. No suspect or further information is available.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact any Western District Detective at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.