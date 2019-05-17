BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens busy offseason continued on Thursday afternoon as the team welcomed an old member back into the flock. Outside linebacker and edge rusher Pernell McPhee reportedly agreed to a one-year to return to Baltimore helping to bolster a pass rush that lost Terrell Suggs this offseason, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The 30-year-old McPhee spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore after the Ravens selected him in the 5th round of the 2011 Draft. After compiling 17 sacks and 24 tackles for loss during those four seasons, McPhee left in free agency to sign with the Chicago Bears. His three seasons in Chicago were hampered by injuries and following the 2017 season, he was let go by the team.
McPhee then signed with the Washington Redskins, where he spent the 2018 season appearing in 13 games, but failing to register a sack.
He now joins Tim Williams and 3rd round draft pick Jaylon Ferguson in the pass rusher rotation.