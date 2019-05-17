Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The countdown to the Preakness has begun!
The big question, of course, is what will the weather be like?
Looking at all the forecast models tonight, we are pretty confident that tomorrow will bring some clouds and sunshine all day with a comfortable high of 78 degrees.
No rain is expected at this time.
If any showers develop, they may occur very late at night!
Sunday will be a very warm, and more humid day with summerlike highs in the upper 80’s! Scattered showers or thunderstorms may develop very late in the day and again on Monday.
We will back down by Tuesday.
Have a great weekend! Bob Turk