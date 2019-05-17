  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.!!

Hot and humid! We began to discuss this first appearance of those two words, in a Mid-Atlantic forecast, yesterday. Now this day just walk outside and words become reality. Gonna be a bit steamy today, gonna be steamier tomorrow, and real steamy on Sunday. The Springtime opposite of those first crisp Fall days.

Today we will see some cause and effect of that unstable air. Gusty thunderstorms are the forecast today. The Storm Prediction Center, some say Laboratory, has us in either a “marginal” or “slight” risk for severe conditions later on. You know the drill, stay on point. If you get an alert take it serious.

One plus to this weekend’s weather will be overall temps warm enough that some Summerlike clothes, you have not enjoyed the feel of since last Summer, may make an appearance tomorrow and Sunday. Be it a comfy tee or linen dress have at it. Using a Christmas expression to sum this up and end with, …now “Tis the season.”

T.G.I.F.,….ain’t it the truth.

MB!

