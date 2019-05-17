Torrey Smith, NFL Star-Turned-Teacher Aaron Maybin Tackle Challenges Facing Baltimore: ‘All Of Us Have Responsibility To Do More’Baltimore has been plagued by violence, a recent mayoral scandal, and police-involved scandals involving the Gun Trace Task Force and former commissioners as well. It's youngest residents also are struggling inside classrooms where basics like a lack of heat and air-conditioning will close down schools and where resources are sparse. Aaron Maybin, who grew up in Baltimore, said it takes more than wanting to change the city -- it takes embedding yourself into the city and being a part of the change.