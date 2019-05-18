Comments
BALTIMORE (AP) — War of Will has won the 144th Preakness.
After finishing well out of the money in the Kentucky Derby from the No. 1 post, War of Will charged to victory after again starting from the rail on Saturday.
Everfast finished second and Owendale took third.
Bodexpress reared up from the starting gate and threw jockey John Velazquez immediately as the race started. Bodexpress completed the race minus Velazaquez, who said he was OK.
Improbable, the 5-2 favorite, finished far back.
For the first time since 1951, the Preakness was without any of the top four horses that crossed the finish line in the Kentucky Derby.