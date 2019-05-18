BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash.
On Thursday, March 16, police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the unit-block of Cliffhome Road.
Officials determined that a Nissan Sentra was attempting to back down a driveway, veered off of the roadway and slid down an embankment.
The car overturned and came to rest on the passenger inside a small stream.
Baltimore County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the crash scene at 4:45 p.m. where they found two patients trapped.
Crews freed both patients by 5:06 p.m.
The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The passenger has been identified as Harriet Lee Tamres, 72, of the 7200-block of Chalkstone Drive, 21208. No further information at this time.