COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a shooting in Columbia in which a bystander was shot in the leg.
At around 6:37 p.m. police responded to Sam’s Mart in the 5800 block of Stevens Forest Road for a report of a man shot.
Police believe that two men were involved in an altercation outside of the store when one man pulled a gun and fired multiple shots at the other man.
Investigators say that the intended target was not hit, but a man exiting the store was struck once in the leg.
Police do not the identity of the two men involved in the altercation.
The suspect is described as an African-American male wearing a dark-colored shirt and light-colored pants.
The victim, a 21-year-old from Columbia, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.