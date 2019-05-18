Filed Under:Baltimore News, Crime, Howard County, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a shooting in Columbia in which a bystander was shot in the leg.

At around 6:37 p.m. police responded to Sam’s Mart in the 5800 block of Stevens Forest Road for a report of a man shot.

Police believe that two men were involved in an altercation outside of the store when one man pulled a gun and fired multiple shots at the other man.

Investigators say that the intended target was not hit, but a man exiting the store was struck once in the leg.

Police do not the identity of the two men involved in the altercation.

The suspect is described as an African-American male wearing a dark-colored shirt and light-colored pants.

The victim, a 21-year-old from Columbia, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s