EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A team of Edgewood Middle School students, in collaboration with Edgewood High School technology students, have built a storybook trail on the campus of Deerfield Elementary School.
A grant from Harford County Public School’s helped make the storybook trail come to life.
A storybook trail will offer a unique experience for students to indulge their imaginations with colorful pages along a walkway.
This trail will inspire a love of reading and a sense of adventure in young children.
The grand opening of the storybook trail will take place on Wednesday, May 22.