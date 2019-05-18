1. Thai Restaurant

PHOTO: MICHAEL M./YELP

Topping the list is Thai Restaurant. Located at 3316 Greenmount Ave. in Oakenshawe, the Thai spot is the highest-rated Southeast Asian restaurant in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features pad Thai, curries and spring rolls, shrimp dumpling soup and a variety of vegetarian entrees and hot and sour dishes.

2. Pho Bac

PHOTO: PHO BAC/YELP

Next up is Canton’s Pho Bac, situated at 700 S. Potomac St. With 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Pho, with chicken, brisket, vegetables or seafood, tops the menu. Other Vietnamese specialties include grilled pork with rice and lemongrass chicken.

3. Thai Arroy

PHOTO: SHARON H./YELP

Federal Hill’s Thai Arroy, located at 1019 Light St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai spot four stars out of 371 reviews.

Menu options include drunken noodles, mango sticky rice, papaya salad and curry dishes.

4. My Thai

PHOTO: JODIE X./YELP

My Thai, a Thai spot in Little Italy, is another go-to, with four stars out of 277 Yelp reviews. Head over to 323 S. Central Ave. to see for yourself.

Shrimp, pork and chive dumplings are featured, as well as noodle bowls, soups and Thai stir fry and crispy duck entrees.

5. Mayuree Thai Tavern

PHOTO: MAYUREE THAI TAVERN]/YELP

Over in Canton, check out Mayuree Thai Tavern, which has earned four stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and Thai and vegetarian spot at 2318 Fleet St.

The menu includes crispy pork belly served with string beans, whole red snapper with Thai three-flavored spicy tamarind sauce and egg noodles with chicken won ton and lump crab meat.