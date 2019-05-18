



Police are continuing to investigate the death of Kevon Dix, a Morgan State student who was gunned down outside of his car last month.

Dix, 21, was shot and killed on April 24, in the 3400 block of Mary Ave. in northeast Baltimore, leaving a friends house.

Saturday, Dix was posthumously awarded his diploma at Morgan State’s spring graduation.

“He was just like sunshine to everybody,” Annette Dix, Kevon’s mother, told WJZ.

Neighbor James Winfield heard the shots fired off the night Dix was murdered.

“I tried to talk to him,” Winfield said. “I tried to encourage him to hold on until help got here. I watched the life leave his body while he was holding my hand.”

A member of the Morgan Choir, Dix was considered a success story in the making. In addition to studying music, he was part of a mentoring program for young kids.

“With great sadness, I must also ask that you confer a Bachelor of Arts and Music posthumously on behalf of Mr. Kevon Dix,” a speaker said at Morgan State’s graduation.

Dix’s brother accepted his diploma. He had found out he had been accepting to Morgan State the same day that his brother was killed.

“We never would have anticipated we would be planning a funeral because we were planning a huge celebration,” Annette Dix said. “Kevon was always the life of the party, and that’s exactly what we would be doing. We would be partying.”

Dix’s brother will attend Morgan State next year.