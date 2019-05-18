HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Shoppers Food & Pharmacy will not renew its lease at its Chillum Store, UNFI announced.
Inventory liquidation will begin on Tuesday, May 28, with an expected completion date of Monday, June 24.
UNFI said that it has offered employment opportunities to team members at other store locations.
There are three other store locations within three miles of the Chillum store, according to UNFI.
UNFI said all other Shoppers locations will remain open at this time while the company continues to explore a potential sale of the Shoppers banner.
“We appreciate our loyal and dedicated store customers and invite them to shop our Shoppers locations at 3831 Bladensburg Road in Brentwood and 6881 New Hampshire Ave in Takoma Park, both conveniently located within three miles of the Chillum store.”