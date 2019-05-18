Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner and plenty of drivers have their sights set on vacation.
But drivers may have to dig a little deeper in their wallets to fill their gas tanks for a holiday road trip this year.
Maryland’s statewide gas price average Friday was $2.75, three cents lower than last week, one cent higher than last month and 15 cents lower than on this time last year.
However, AAA is warning drivers that this dip in prices may not last long as a $1.10 increase in the price of crude oil this week and could send prices back up just before the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Today’s national gas price average is $2.85.