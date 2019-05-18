BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new street name was revealed in west Baltimore.
Herman Johnson Way was revealed on Saturday afternoon.
Coach Johnson has been coaching and serving the Baltimore community for almost 50 years, and now has his own street.
Outside of the Bentalou Recreation Center, West Saratoga and North Benalou is now named for Coach Johnson.
The legendary coach taught hundreds of kids who went on to live successful lives.
The community came together to show their respect and thanks.
Councilman John Bullock called Coach Johnson a living legend.
“They were coached by him, they’ve gone onto do wonderful things in terms of business, in terms of community,” Bullock said. “But also in terms of athletics. But really it was about their development as young people and growing up to be functional adults.”
Coach Johnson is retired but still volunteers in his spare time.
“To see all these people show up, it lets you know it was worth it,” Johnson said. “It’s really worth it. That’s all I’m going to say. Thank you.”