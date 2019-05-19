FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick Police Department and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrested four adult males for attempting to solicit children for sex.
Officials conducted a multi-day undercover operation the week of May 12, 2019.
Daniel Kroon of Myersville, Md., Todd Thompson of, Frederick, Md., Joseph Shirk of McClure, Pa., and Virinchi Srinivas of Gaithersburg, Md., were arrested by officials.
During the operation, suspects talked on several social media accounts with undercover investigators who posed as minors.
Authorities arrested the suspects as they arrived at a pre-arranged meeting place for an encounter.
The arrests resulted from investigations conducted by the Frederick Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and the State’s Attorney’s Office as part of the Frederick County Cyber Crime Task Force.